All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 79 North Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
79 North Broadway
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:04 AM

79 North Broadway

79 North Broadway · (914) 837-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

79 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
White Plains Condo For Rent from Aug 1
A MUST SEE
BEAUTIFUL condo with two bedrooms, Bath, with a very large living room, dining area, new kitchen gas stove. Updated hall bath, nice hard wood floors, closets, one car assigned outdoor parking, Walk to train station/bus station/Galleria mall, and Westchester Mall. Great views, near Pace University and vibrant downtown White Plains. Storage available. Sq.ft is approx (to be verified). Conveniently located and a short walk to the White Plains Metro North Train Station for an easy commute to Midtown Manhattan Grand Central Station. Easy access to Highways (287/684/Hutch/Sprain/Bronx Pwy). No Pets Please; To view Call Unit Owner 914/ 837-1977 or email: subgra@aol.com

Heat and Hot water and one car parking are included in the rent. Unit Owner advertised apartment.

Rent: $2,250 /month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 North Broadway have any available units?
79 North Broadway has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 North Broadway have?
Some of 79 North Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
79 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 North Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 79 North Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 79 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 79 North Broadway does offer parking.
Does 79 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 79 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 79 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 79 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 79 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 North Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 North Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 79 North Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity