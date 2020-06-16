79 North Broadway

Amenities

White Plains Condo For Rent from Aug 1

A MUST SEE

BEAUTIFUL condo with two bedrooms, Bath, with a very large living room, dining area, new kitchen gas stove. Updated hall bath, nice hard wood floors, closets, one car assigned outdoor parking, Walk to train station/bus station/Galleria mall, and Westchester Mall. Great views, near Pace University and vibrant downtown White Plains. Storage available. Sq.ft is approx (to be verified). Conveniently located and a short walk to the White Plains Metro North Train Station for an easy commute to Midtown Manhattan Grand Central Station. Easy access to Highways (287/684/Hutch/Sprain/Bronx Pwy). No Pets Please; To view Call Unit Owner 914/ 837-1977 or email: subgra@aol.com



Heat and Hot water and one car parking are included in the rent. Unit Owner advertised apartment.



Rent: $2,250 /month