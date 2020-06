Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very Nice 2 bedroom with Washer and dryer in unit, Brand new hard wood floors, 2 equal size bedrooms with very large closets, Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, Central AC and Heat, Pet friendly, Steps from train station, shops and restaurants. Parking available for $50 a month. I have a video which I can send of the unit. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025