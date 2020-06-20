All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

4 barker Avenue, #1JJ

4 Barker Avenue · (917) 664-0025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1JJ · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This Massive one bedroom has tons of closet space, L shaped living room with separate dinning area off of the kitchen, Kitchen has full size appliances with dishwasher, Wood floors through out the apartment, nice size bathroom that is tiled, Master bedroom can fit king size bed and extra furniture, Laundry on site, live in super, elevator building and parking is available for a $125 a month out door or covered parking $150 a month. Steps to shops, restaurants and transportation. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Pet friendly Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have any available units?
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have?
Some of 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ currently offering any rent specials?
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ is pet friendly.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ offer parking?
Yes, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ does offer parking.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have a pool?
No, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ does not have a pool.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have accessible units?
No, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ does not have accessible units.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 barker Avenue, #1JJ?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity