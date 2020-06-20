4 barker Avenue, #1JJ

Amenities

This Massive one bedroom has tons of closet space, L shaped living room with separate dinning area off of the kitchen, Kitchen has full size appliances with dishwasher, Wood floors through out the apartment, nice size bathroom that is tiled, Master bedroom can fit king size bed and extra furniture, Laundry on site, live in super, elevator building and parking is available for a $125 a month out door or covered parking $150 a month. Steps to shops, restaurants and transportation. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Pet friendly Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025