Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

312 Main Street

312 Main Street · (914) 262-8290
Location

312 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
elevator
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building. Walk to All, theaters, shopping, and some of the best restaurants in Westchester! Pre-war elevator building. Parking at the City Center municipal lot, Tenant must apply with city of White Plains for a permit. Fees are background/credit check fee $20/adult (non-refundable) to Sterling, $250.00 payable to JL White Management (non-refundable), $250 HOA Administrative Fees to Landlord (non-refundable), $800 move in/move out deposit payable to Wellington Condominium (refundable at move out)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Main Street have any available units?
312 Main Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Main Street have?
Some of 312 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 312 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 312 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Main Street have a pool?
No, 312 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
