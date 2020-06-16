312 Main Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking elevator media room range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building. Walk to All, theaters, shopping, and some of the best restaurants in Westchester! Pre-war elevator building. Parking at the City Center municipal lot, Tenant must apply with city of White Plains for a permit. Fees are background/credit check fee $20/adult (non-refundable) to Sterling, $250.00 payable to JL White Management (non-refundable), $250 HOA Administrative Fees to Landlord (non-refundable), $800 move in/move out deposit payable to Wellington Condominium (refundable at move out)