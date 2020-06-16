312 Main Street

Amenities
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building. Walk to All, theaters, shopping, and some of the best restaurants in Westchester! Pre-war elevator building. Parking at the City Center municipal lot, Tenant must apply with city of White Plains for a permit. Fees are background/credit check fee $20/adult (non-refundable) to Sterling, $250.00 payable to JL White Management (non-refundable), $250 HOA Administrative Fees to Landlord (non-refundable), $800 move in/move out deposit payable to Wellington Condominium (refundable at move out)