Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

21 Lake Street

21 Lake Street · (914) 403-0179
Location

21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, stunning 2nd bathroom with mounted vessel glass sink, large updated hall bath, lots of closet space throughout with Washer and Dryer in unit. Relax on the cozy balcony off the Living Room looking out on the landscaped tree lined street. Walking distance to train, stores, restaurants, schools and more. 1 assigned, indoor parking space included!! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lake Street have any available units?
21 Lake Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Lake Street have?
Some of 21 Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 21 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 21 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
