21 Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, stunning 2nd bathroom with mounted vessel glass sink, large updated hall bath, lots of closet space throughout with Washer and Dryer in unit. Relax on the cozy balcony off the Living Room looking out on the landscaped tree lined street. Walking distance to train, stores, restaurants, schools and more. 1 assigned, indoor parking space included!! A must see!