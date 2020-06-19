All apartments in White Plains
15 Quinby Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

15 Quinby Avenue

15 Quinby Avenue · (917) 716-5820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NO LONGER AVAILABLE LEASES ARE NOW SIGNED. Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with NEW Kitchen and updated bath located on 2nd floor in this Garden Style rental building in White Plains. Apartment includes kitchen w/ appliances,countertop, tile floor,wood floors are refinished, updated bath,lots of closets and freshly painted all in time for at once move in. Laundry located on lower level, outdoor parking if available is $100 per month. LL requires 1 Month security deposit,no smoking. Some photos may be virtually staged. You can be in downtown WP in minutes with bus on the corner! See Tour link: https://jumpvisualtours.com/r/345155

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Quinby Avenue have any available units?
15 Quinby Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Quinby Avenue have?
Some of 15 Quinby Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Quinby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Quinby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Quinby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Quinby Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Quinby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Quinby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
