15 Quinby Avenue

NO LONGER AVAILABLE LEASES ARE NOW SIGNED. Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with NEW Kitchen and updated bath located on 2nd floor in this Garden Style rental building in White Plains. Apartment includes kitchen w/ appliances,countertop, tile floor,wood floors are refinished, updated bath,lots of closets and freshly painted all in time for at once move in. Laundry located on lower level, outdoor parking if available is $100 per month. LL requires 1 Month security deposit,no smoking. Some photos may be virtually staged. You can be in downtown WP in minutes with bus on the corner! See Tour link: https://jumpvisualtours.com/r/345155