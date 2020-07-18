115 Davis Avenue.

Amenities

Close to EVERYTHING and only 1.5 miles to Metro North for the express 33 minute ride to NYC! Be the very first tenants to enjoy this completely renovated and absolutely stunning 5 bedroom / 3.5 bath colonial on a beautiful tree-lined street. This spacious home has it all including an eat-in kitchen w/ island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, open concept living room, dining room, additional den/family room, 5 oversized bedrooms, 3 full beautiful bathrooms, powder room, new hardwood floors throughout, new windows, brick fireplace, central AC, and sliders off kitchen leading out to your private level backyard for outdoor fun and relaxation. Oh wait... there's more - a HUGE walk-out basement for whatever fits your needs. Large driveway plus 2 car garage provide ample parking. Don't miss out on this incredible home. Occupancy available August 15th - finishing touches in progress. Landlord pays water, lawn maintenance, & snow removal.