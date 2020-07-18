All apartments in White Plains
115 Davis Avenue.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

115 Davis Avenue

115 Davis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Davis Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to EVERYTHING and only 1.5 miles to Metro North for the express 33 minute ride to NYC! Be the very first tenants to enjoy this completely renovated and absolutely stunning 5 bedroom / 3.5 bath colonial on a beautiful tree-lined street. This spacious home has it all including an eat-in kitchen w/ island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, open concept living room, dining room, additional den/family room, 5 oversized bedrooms, 3 full beautiful bathrooms, powder room, new hardwood floors throughout, new windows, brick fireplace, central AC, and sliders off kitchen leading out to your private level backyard for outdoor fun and relaxation. Oh wait... there's more - a HUGE walk-out basement for whatever fits your needs. Large driveway plus 2 car garage provide ample parking. Don't miss out on this incredible home. Occupancy available August 15th - finishing touches in progress. Landlord pays water, lawn maintenance, & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 Davis Avenue have any available units?
115 Davis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 115 Davis Avenue have?
Some of 115 Davis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Davis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Davis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Davis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 Davis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 115 Davis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 Davis Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 Davis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Davis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Davis Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 Davis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 Davis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Davis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Davis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Davis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Davis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Davis Avenue has units with air conditioning.

