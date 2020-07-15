35 N Chatsworth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House. The apartment features a spacious Chef's kitchen w/custom cabinetry, center island, stainless appliances,Quartzite counters & counter seating. There is an open layout into an oversized dining area & living room w/access to private,interior-facing terrace. There is a spacious master bedroom suite with two outfitted closets, room for King-sized bed, & ensuite master bath with spa shower & separate tub. There is a generous second bedroom & renovated hall bath with tub. Oak floors throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. 9 ft ceilings. Building amenities include a 24 hour concierge, heated outdoor pool,new gym & exercise room, hot tub, picnic area with BBQ's, meeting room & visitor parking. Assigned parking. Conveniently located a few blocks from Larchmont Train, restaurants & shops. Move right in & enjoy all of the amenities Larchmont has to offer!