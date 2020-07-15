All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

35 N Chatsworth Avenue

35 North Chatsworth Avenue · (914) 844-0272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House. The apartment features a spacious Chef's kitchen w/custom cabinetry, center island, stainless appliances,Quartzite counters & counter seating. There is an open layout into an oversized dining area & living room w/access to private,interior-facing terrace. There is a spacious master bedroom suite with two outfitted closets, room for King-sized bed, & ensuite master bath with spa shower & separate tub. There is a generous second bedroom & renovated hall bath with tub. Oak floors throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. 9 ft ceilings. Building amenities include a 24 hour concierge, heated outdoor pool,new gym & exercise room, hot tub, picnic area with BBQ's, meeting room & visitor parking. Assigned parking. Conveniently located a few blocks from Larchmont Train, restaurants & shops. Move right in & enjoy all of the amenities Larchmont has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have any available units?
35 N Chatsworth Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have?
Some of 35 N Chatsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 N Chatsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 N Chatsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 N Chatsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue has a pool.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 N Chatsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 N Chatsworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
