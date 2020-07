Amenities

Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife. Total privacy oasis. Believed to be former slave quarters, the cabin was moved to its current site in the 30s from the Delaware Water Gap area.45 minute train to NYC and 5 min drive to Croton train station and shops.