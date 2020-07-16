All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 20 Club Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
20 Club Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

20 Club Way

20 Club Way · (917) 574-8123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Club Way, Westchester County, NY 10530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Relocators Wanted! Your opportunity to reside in the Edgemont section of Hartsdale, minutes from the Hartsdale Metro North and a 35min train ride to GCT has arrived. Upon walking in, you're welcomed by gorgeous hardwood floors leading to a grand living room. With a stunning bay window and elegant fireplace, enjoy sun-filled summer days and cozy winter nights. An open-concept kitchen and dining room are great for hosting dinner parties. A fourth room is perfect for your work-from-home needs. Get that grill ready and enjoy what the porch and backyard have to offer. The walk-up attic, full usable lower level and 2-car garage provide a tremendous amount of additional storage. Indulge in all Hartsdale Happenings with diverse cuisine dining, fitness centers, cafes, and much more. Become a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club boasting one of the finest overall Country Club facilities in the area. Stroll or bike ride on Bronx River trails. Don t Hesitate - Book a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Club Way have any available units?
20 Club Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Club Way have?
Some of 20 Club Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
20 Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Club Way pet-friendly?
No, 20 Club Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 20 Club Way offer parking?
Yes, 20 Club Way offers parking.
Does 20 Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Club Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Club Way have a pool?
No, 20 Club Way does not have a pool.
Does 20 Club Way have accessible units?
No, 20 Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Club Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Club Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Club Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Club Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Club Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave
Ossining, NY 10562
The Light House
120 N Pearl St
Port Chester, NY 10573
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity