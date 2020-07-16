20 Club Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Relocators Wanted! Your opportunity to reside in the Edgemont section of Hartsdale, minutes from the Hartsdale Metro North and a 35min train ride to GCT has arrived. Upon walking in, you're welcomed by gorgeous hardwood floors leading to a grand living room. With a stunning bay window and elegant fireplace, enjoy sun-filled summer days and cozy winter nights. An open-concept kitchen and dining room are great for hosting dinner parties. A fourth room is perfect for your work-from-home needs. Get that grill ready and enjoy what the porch and backyard have to offer. The walk-up attic, full usable lower level and 2-car garage provide a tremendous amount of additional storage. Indulge in all Hartsdale Happenings with diverse cuisine dining, fitness centers, cafes, and much more. Become a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club boasting one of the finest overall Country Club facilities in the area. Stroll or bike ride on Bronx River trails. Don t Hesitate - Book a tour today!