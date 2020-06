Amenities

all utils included parking pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Valley Stream Stately Tudor House Rental. Unfurnished - Furniture In Pictures Will Be Removed 2-3 days after acceptance. Nearby Amenities = Tennis, Basketball, Track & Field, And Pool All For Additional Yearly Fee. Senior Programs in nearby Community Center. Lawn care/Landscaping and All Utilities included in Rent. Parking in Driveway. Across the street from VS High School. Sorry No pets, no smoking.