Last updated July 22 2020

98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Rahway
197 West Scott Ave. 102
197 West Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1075 sqft
Luxury apartment with enormous space. Steps to public transportation, parks, and retail shops. Two parking spaces available. Apartment Complex
Last updated July 22
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Avenel
151 Piper Ave. 102
151 Piper Avenue, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1400 sqft
Apartment Complex
Last updated July 22
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. $1,000 Rent Credit if you move in by 9/15/2020 on select units.
Last updated July 22
$
6 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated July 22
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Iselin
Georgian Arms
785 Green St, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see all that Georgian Arms has to offer. With an abundance of amenities and community features such as a quiet setting, 24 hour maintenance, air conditioning, and heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
527 sqft
The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Last updated July 22
3 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Last updated March 5
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated July 22
$
4 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Steps from the Union Train Station, AVE Union offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly resident events,
Last updated June 14
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bayway
508 Clifton St
508 Clifton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
508 Clifton St - Property Id: 316446 Charming 3 BR & 1.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1870 sqft
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1769-dakota-street-westfield-nj/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5951064)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Peterstown
571 4TH AVE, APT 3
571 4th Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor, within close proximity to schools, house of worship, public transportation and all major highways. Tenant only pays 1/2 broker fee, and it can be divided in 12 months and added to the rent.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Rahway, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Rahway should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Rahway may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Rahway. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

