Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Impeccable 2-3 Bedroom apartment located on second floor, above professional office. Apartment has been completely renovated, with new kitchen and bath as well as hardwood floors and French doors. There is a built in laundry room with room for washer, dryer, plus off street parking in private driveway.