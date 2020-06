Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Please call or text Jeff at 718-759-7100 for more info/picturesLarge 2/3 Bedroom Apt in Gothic Mansion on Staten Islands North Shore community. Lots of light in this apartment that has two bedrooms, fireplace (non working), sun room (can easily be a 3rd bedroom), living room, kitchen and full bathroom, views of Manhattan, New Jersey, Brooklyn and the NYC Harbor. Please note that this apartment is in Staten Island and not manattan or brooklyn. lsr261591