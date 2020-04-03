All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

309 Bryson Avenue

309 Bryson Ave · (646) 283-5047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
Westerleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room. Owner built it like she was going to live there. Window treatments are being installed. All you need to do is bring your furniture and move in. You need to see this beautiful home, with use of the garage and a shared back yard with a new PVC fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Bryson Avenue have any available units?
309 Bryson Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Bryson Avenue have?
Some of 309 Bryson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Bryson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 Bryson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Bryson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 Bryson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 309 Bryson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Bryson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 Bryson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 Bryson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Bryson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Bryson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Bryson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
