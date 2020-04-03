309 Bryson Avenue

Amenities

A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room. Owner built it like she was going to live there. Window treatments are being installed. All you need to do is bring your furniture and move in. You need to see this beautiful home, with use of the garage and a shared back yard with a new PVC fence.