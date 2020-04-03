All apartments in Staten Island
262 Lamoka Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

262 Lamoka Avenue

262 Lamoka Avenue · (646) 707-5486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

262 Lamoka Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10308
Great Kills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need. Recently renovated semi attached home with plenty of space, lots of natural light and a cozy backyard. 

 

Located in a neighborhood close to major shopping and public transit options while still maintaining a quiet atmosphere. You’re only a fifteen minute walk or drive from a half dozen public transit options and the largest mall and movie complex on the island. Plenty of restaurants, gyms, parks and things to do.

 

262 Lamoka Avenue was recently renovated and in pristine condition. There’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms all redone. Hardwood flooring can be found throughout the house along with large bright windows and tall ceilings. A kitchen with granite countertops and a fenced in backyard.

 

Quick Details
1,650 SqFt 4 Beds 2 Baths Backyard Recently Renovated Close to shopping, services, public transit Walking distance to: S59  S79-SBS S89 SIM1 SIM1C SIM7 SIM10 SIM22  Train

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have any available units?
262 Lamoka Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 262 Lamoka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
262 Lamoka Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Lamoka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue offer parking?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have a pool?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Lamoka Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Lamoka Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
