Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need. Recently renovated semi attached home with plenty of space, lots of natural light and a cozy backyard.







Located in a neighborhood close to major shopping and public transit options while still maintaining a quiet atmosphere. You’re only a fifteen minute walk or drive from a half dozen public transit options and the largest mall and movie complex on the island. Plenty of restaurants, gyms, parks and things to do.







262 Lamoka Avenue was recently renovated and in pristine condition. There’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms all redone. Hardwood flooring can be found throughout the house along with large bright windows and tall ceilings. A kitchen with granite countertops and a fenced in backyard.







Quick Details

1,650 SqFt 4 Beds 2 Baths Backyard Recently Renovated Close to shopping, services, public transit Walking distance to: S59 S79-SBS S89 SIM1 SIM1C SIM7 SIM10 SIM22 Train