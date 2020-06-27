219 Carteret St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/15/20 DETACHED 4 BDRM- 2.5 BATHS - Property Id: 153309



TOTTENVILLE: Spacious custom built home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath. Hardwood floors, double door two story foyer entry. Granite counters, cherrywood cabinets, Eat in kitchen with sliders to deck and yard. Family room with gas fireplace, central vac. HW/Radiant heat. Level 1: DOUBLE DOOR FOYER ENTRY, LR, DR, SLIDER TO DECK, FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 1/2 BATH Level 2: MASTER BATH, FULL BATH, ATTIC WITH STORAGE, 3 BEDROOMS. Basement: GARAGE, LAUNDRY RM, BONUS ROOM NO PETS OF ANY KIND UPDATED PHOTOS TO FOLLOW

TermsTenant Req: 1 MONTH RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY & 1 MONTH BROKER LESSEE FEE YTD RENTAL AGREEMENT . NO PETS/SMOKING.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153309

Property Id 153309



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5931926)