219 Carteret St
219 Carteret St

219 Carteret Street · (917) 971-9417
Location

219 Carteret Street, Staten Island, NY 10307
Tottenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/15/20 DETACHED 4 BDRM- 2.5 BATHS - Property Id: 153309

TOTTENVILLE: Spacious custom built home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath. Hardwood floors, double door two story foyer entry. Granite counters, cherrywood cabinets, Eat in kitchen with sliders to deck and yard. Family room with gas fireplace, central vac. HW/Radiant heat. Level 1: DOUBLE DOOR FOYER ENTRY, LR, DR, SLIDER TO DECK, FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 1/2 BATH Level 2: MASTER BATH, FULL BATH, ATTIC WITH STORAGE, 3 BEDROOMS. Basement: GARAGE, LAUNDRY RM, BONUS ROOM NO PETS OF ANY KIND UPDATED PHOTOS TO FOLLOW
TermsTenant Req: 1 MONTH RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY & 1 MONTH BROKER LESSEE FEE YTD RENTAL AGREEMENT . NO PETS/SMOKING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153309
Property Id 153309

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5931926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Carteret St have any available units?
219 Carteret St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Carteret St have?
Some of 219 Carteret St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Carteret St currently offering any rent specials?
219 Carteret St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Carteret St pet-friendly?
No, 219 Carteret St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 219 Carteret St offer parking?
Yes, 219 Carteret St offers parking.
Does 219 Carteret St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Carteret St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Carteret St have a pool?
No, 219 Carteret St does not have a pool.
Does 219 Carteret St have accessible units?
No, 219 Carteret St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Carteret St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Carteret St has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Carteret St have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Carteret St does not have units with air conditioning.
