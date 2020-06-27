178 Foster Road

Amenities

Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern eat-in kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and fully tiled bathroom. Apartment has plenty of closet space, washer and dryer and fully finished basement with bathroom, utility room and access to side yard, parking and huge 2000+sf back yard! Small dog upon approval !