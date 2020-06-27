All apartments in Staten Island
Staten Island, NY
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road

178 Foster Road · (718) 488-0800
Location

178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY 10309
Prince's Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern eat-in kitchen with custom cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and fully tiled bathroom. Apartment has plenty of closet space, washer and dryer and fully finished basement with bathroom, utility room and access to side yard, parking and huge 2000+sf back yard! Small dog upon approval !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Foster Road have any available units?
178 Foster Road has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Foster Road have?
Some of 178 Foster Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Foster Road currently offering any rent specials?
178 Foster Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Foster Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Foster Road is pet friendly.
Does 178 Foster Road offer parking?
Yes, 178 Foster Road offers parking.
Does 178 Foster Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Foster Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Foster Road have a pool?
No, 178 Foster Road does not have a pool.
Does 178 Foster Road have accessible units?
No, 178 Foster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Foster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Foster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Foster Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Foster Road does not have units with air conditioning.
