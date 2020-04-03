10 Jones St Apt 3B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Luxurious apartment is available for rent in West Village, Manhattan !!

This apartment has a large foyer that can be used as a living room area. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. The balcony is off the kitchen. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Newer kitchen with new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry. Bath with marble floor, tile tub surround, Freshly painted hardwood floors throughout. Onsite laundry, Ample on street parking , close to major highway and public transportation.

