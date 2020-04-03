All apartments in Staten Island
10 Jones St Apt 3B
10 Jones St Apt 3B

10 Jones Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Jones Street, Staten Island, NY 10314
Bulls Head

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Luxurious apartment is available for rent in West Village, Manhattan !!
This apartment has a large foyer that can be used as a living room area. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. The balcony is off the kitchen. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Newer kitchen with new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry. Bath with marble floor, tile tub surround, Freshly painted hardwood floors throughout. Onsite laundry, Ample on street parking , close to major highway and public transportation.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have any available units?
10 Jones St Apt 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
What amenities does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have?
Some of 10 Jones St Apt 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Jones St Apt 3B currently offering any rent specials?
10 Jones St Apt 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Jones St Apt 3B pet-friendly?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B offer parking?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B does not offer parking.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have a pool?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B does not have a pool.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have accessible units?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Jones St Apt 3B has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Jones St Apt 3B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Jones St Apt 3B does not have units with air conditioning.
