All apartments in Scarsdale
Find more places like 15-1 Richbell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scarsdale, NY
/
15-1 Richbell Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

15-1 Richbell Road

15 Richbell Rd · (917) 856-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scarsdale
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 11 Bath · 9959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork. The first floor boasts a bright and spacious living room, a large office with its own screened-in porch and separate entrance (perfect for working from home), a renovated eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room, and a wood-paneled study w/ full bar and built-ins. The backyard showcases a stunning pool and hot tub whirlpool with a full cabana/bathroom. The luxurious master suite features a gas fireplace, private porch, a huge dressing room w/custom built-ins, and his and her master bathrooms. There are 4 additional bedrooms upstairs, an office, and exercise room. The basement features a large rec area, entertaining kitchen, wine cellar and media room with stadium seating. This beautiful home offers every modern amenity while still retaining its original character and charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1 Richbell Road have any available units?
15-1 Richbell Road has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1 Richbell Road have?
Some of 15-1 Richbell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1 Richbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
15-1 Richbell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1 Richbell Road pet-friendly?
No, 15-1 Richbell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road offer parking?
No, 15-1 Richbell Road does not offer parking.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15-1 Richbell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road have a pool?
Yes, 15-1 Richbell Road has a pool.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road have accessible units?
No, 15-1 Richbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15-1 Richbell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1 Richbell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-1 Richbell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15-1 Richbell Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scarsdale Apartments with GarageScarsdale Apartments with Gym
Scarsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScarsdale Apartments with Pool
Scarsdale Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJ
Mount Kisco, NYPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity