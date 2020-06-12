15-1 Richbell Road

Amenities

This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork. The first floor boasts a bright and spacious living room, a large office with its own screened-in porch and separate entrance (perfect for working from home), a renovated eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room, and a wood-paneled study w/ full bar and built-ins. The backyard showcases a stunning pool and hot tub whirlpool with a full cabana/bathroom. The luxurious master suite features a gas fireplace, private porch, a huge dressing room w/custom built-ins, and his and her master bathrooms. There are 4 additional bedrooms upstairs, an office, and exercise room. The basement features a large rec area, entertaining kitchen, wine cellar and media room with stadium seating. This beautiful home offers every modern amenity while still retaining its original character and charm.