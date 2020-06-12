/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
30 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1174 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8 FIFTH AV
8 5th Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wow! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! What a fantastic unit in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs and near the track! This naturally light filled second floor unit boasts two bedrooms, living room and kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
64 WEBSTER ST
64 Webster Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Three (3) Month rental available from June 1 - Sept 1, 2020. Down stairs apartment unit with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Kitchen has all new appliances has been renovated along with the full bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
433 BROADWAY
433 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is truly a special opportunity to live in a spacious and bright penthouse apartment overlooking Caroline Street & Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The unit features two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a grand living area.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
77 VAN DAM ST
77 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Easy turnkey lifestyle in this brand new 1000 sf spectacular, fully furnished 2 bedroom condo. Available August 1. Take a virtual tour here http://vid.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
153 GRAND AV
153 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, modern, large apartment with large yard, off street parking. A short walk to Broadway, shopping and everything that Saratoga Springs has to offer. Come take a look and make this wonderful apartment your new home!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
26 MADISON AV
26 Madison Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
Located next to Fasig-Tipton and Racing Museum, lovely 2 story remodeled and upgraded home offers numerous comfort, two staircases and high end amenities throughout. Tranquil setting in the heart of Saratoga Springs. LA Owned.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
18 MARVIN ALLEY
18 Marvin Alley, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful, classic Saratoga carriage house apartment in the middle of town. 2 beds and 1 full bathroom in updated carriage house with open floor plan. Hardwood floors, new appliances, dining area and a deck overlooking the yard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
What a way to spend Track Season, in the only building with exclusive amenities. With a club room, sky deck, grills and fire pit. You really get to experience all that a luxury building has to offer. Minutes to Broadway, and the Saratoga Race Course.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 10 miles of Saratoga Springs
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
Similar Pages
Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSaratoga Springs 3 BedroomsSaratoga Springs Apartments with Balcony
Saratoga Springs Apartments with GarageSaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSaratoga Springs Apartments with ParkingSaratoga Springs Apartments with Pool