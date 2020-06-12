/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1174 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
433 BROADWAY
433 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is truly a special opportunity to live in a spacious and bright penthouse apartment overlooking Caroline Street & Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The unit features two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a grand living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
What a way to spend Track Season, in the only building with exclusive amenities. With a club room, sky deck, grills and fire pit. You really get to experience all that a luxury building has to offer. Minutes to Broadway, and the Saratoga Race Course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
153 GRAND AV
153 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, modern, large apartment with large yard, off street parking. A short walk to Broadway, shopping and everything that Saratoga Springs has to offer. Come take a look and make this wonderful apartment your new home!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
26 MADISON AV
26 Madison Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
Located next to Fasig-Tipton and Racing Museum, lovely 2 story remodeled and upgraded home offers numerous comfort, two staircases and high end amenities throughout. Tranquil setting in the heart of Saratoga Springs. LA Owned.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
48 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
