5 MOKASHA SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The home boasts an extra-large furnished porch, which is fabulous for relaxing w/ family & friends. It has central a/c to cool off during the warm summer days. Open concept, eat in kitchen that opens out to a deck (w/ an awning & will be furnished along with a grill) to a private fenced in yard, that is perfect entertaining. The home sleeps 6, in addition to a furnished basement that could accommodate air mattresses. Linens/towels will be provided. Bsmt pictures available upon request. Owners are year round/full time residents. 4th bd will be used to store owners belongings. No smoking or pets. Rental Sun - Sun.