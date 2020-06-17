All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 5 MOKASHA SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
5 MOKASHA SQ
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

5 MOKASHA SQ

5 Mokasha Square · (617) 721-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The home boasts an extra-large furnished porch, which is fabulous for relaxing w/ family & friends. It has central a/c to cool off during the warm summer days. Open concept, eat in kitchen that opens out to a deck (w/ an awning & will be furnished along with a grill) to a private fenced in yard, that is perfect entertaining. The home sleeps 6, in addition to a furnished basement that could accommodate air mattresses. Linens/towels will be provided. Bsmt pictures available upon request. Owners are year round/full time residents. 4th bd will be used to store owners belongings. No smoking or pets. Rental Sun - Sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have any available units?
5 MOKASHA SQ has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 MOKASHA SQ have?
Some of 5 MOKASHA SQ's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 MOKASHA SQ currently offering any rent specials?
5 MOKASHA SQ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 MOKASHA SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 MOKASHA SQ is pet friendly.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ offer parking?
No, 5 MOKASHA SQ does not offer parking.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 MOKASHA SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have a pool?
No, 5 MOKASHA SQ does not have a pool.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have accessible units?
No, 5 MOKASHA SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 MOKASHA SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 MOKASHA SQ have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 MOKASHA SQ has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 MOKASHA SQ?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity