All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 44 HORSESHOE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
44 HORSESHOE DR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:47 AM

44 HORSESHOE DR

44 Horseshoe Drive · (518) 744-6693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019. Large fenced-in back yard and attached 1 car garage. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch and matching balcony, which is accessible from two bedrooms, go swimming at the community pool, or take a walk to downtown Saratoga Springs, The Saratoga Race Course or SPAC. Home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have any available units?
44 HORSESHOE DR has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 HORSESHOE DR have?
Some of 44 HORSESHOE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 HORSESHOE DR currently offering any rent specials?
44 HORSESHOE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 HORSESHOE DR pet-friendly?
No, 44 HORSESHOE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR offer parking?
Yes, 44 HORSESHOE DR does offer parking.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 HORSESHOE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have a pool?
Yes, 44 HORSESHOE DR has a pool.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have accessible units?
No, 44 HORSESHOE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 HORSESHOE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 HORSESHOE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 HORSESHOE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44 HORSESHOE DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity