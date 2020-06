Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill

What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway. Home sleeps 5 (+) and offers a first floor bedroom and full bathroom in addition to the upstairs two bedrooms and full bathroom. Plenty of space to dine and unwind in the open floor plan. Backyard offers a patio/courtyard- with table/chairs and a grill. What a fun & affordable home to "summer in Saratoga". The driveway fits two cars plus free off-street parking. Small dogs under 25 pounds are welcome; a dog door allows access to the backyard. Call for details on pets, deposit and more! This year's dates are 7/16-9/7.