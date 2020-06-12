All apartments in Rye
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:32 AM

64 Grapal Street

64 Grapal Street · (203) 644-1484
Location

64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white kitchen, living room/dining room combination, small office, updated bath, one assigned parking spot, plus heat and water are included in the rent. Being close to town you have the ability to walk to so many things including the train. No smoking, no pets, good credit and NTN rental application/report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Grapal Street have any available units?
64 Grapal Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Grapal Street have?
Some of 64 Grapal Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Grapal Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 Grapal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Grapal Street pet-friendly?
No, 64 Grapal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 64 Grapal Street offer parking?
Yes, 64 Grapal Street does offer parking.
Does 64 Grapal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Grapal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Grapal Street have a pool?
No, 64 Grapal Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 Grapal Street have accessible units?
No, 64 Grapal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Grapal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Grapal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Grapal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Grapal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
