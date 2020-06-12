64 Grapal Street

Amenities

Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white kitchen, living room/dining room combination, small office, updated bath, one assigned parking spot, plus heat and water are included in the rent. Being close to town you have the ability to walk to so many things including the train. No smoking, no pets, good credit and NTN rental application/report required.