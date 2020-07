Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan. Located a short stroll from the Rye Metro north train station and downtown Rye City shops, restaurants, etc!! Enjoy nature and your morning cup of coffee on the balcony. Plenty of interior space for your home office!! Property is currently occupied. All potential tenants must complete Covid-19 disclosure before viewing property. All Tenants over 18 years old who will reside in the property must submit NTN rental application. Renters insurance is required.