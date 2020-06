Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows. All new Oak Flooring with all new interior Walls, Electric and Plumbing. A/C Piped throughout House. (2) Full Bathrooms and (3) bedrooms. (2) Bathrooms are En suite. All rooms are Cable and Phone Ready with new TV s in Each Room. Sonos system connected throughout. Eat in Kitchen with all SS Appliances reverse osmoses water filtration with Cozy Seating Area to enjoy wood Burning Fireplace. Laundry Located in Hallway off Kitchen. Large Deck off Kitchen with Patio Sliding Doors and new Propane Barbecue. Exterior Lighting and Speakers on Deck. Exterior Fully Fenced with Lawn Front and Back. Heated Front Path from street to Front Door. Double Car Driveway at rear with Street Parking front and Back of Property.