All apartments in Rye
Find more places like 14 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rye, NY
/
14 Central Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:06 AM

14 Central Avenue

14 Central Avenue · (914) 414-5147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rye
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Central Avenue, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping/Restaurants, Rye Train, Rye Middle & High schools, Resurrection school, Rye pre-schools, Rye Nature Center, Rye YMCA, Rye Recreation and Rye Arts Center!! PET-FRIENDLY!Tastefully renovated with a brand new Kitchen in 2014, new bathrooms 2016 and refreshed in 2020, this sparkling home is ready for immediate occupancy. The professional Chef's Kitchen & adjacent Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. The oversized Living Room is lovely for relaxing or entertaining larger gatherings. The Home Office/Den is ideal for today's work-from-home environment!! 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms are on the 2nd floor. The walk-up attic offers terrific storage space. The storage basement offers extra pantry/storage/overflow space.Lovely side patio for grilling and entertaining plus level rear lawn for sports or relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Central Avenue have any available units?
14 Central Avenue has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Central Avenue have?
Some of 14 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 14 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 14 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14 Central Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rye 1 BedroomsRye 2 Bedrooms
Rye Apartments with GaragesRye Apartments with Parking
Rye Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NY
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Huntington Station, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYCos Cob, CTPelham Manor, NYOld Westbury, NYIrvington, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity