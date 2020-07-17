14 Central Avenue

Amenities

Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping/Restaurants, Rye Train, Rye Middle & High schools, Resurrection school, Rye pre-schools, Rye Nature Center, Rye YMCA, Rye Recreation and Rye Arts Center!! PET-FRIENDLY!Tastefully renovated with a brand new Kitchen in 2014, new bathrooms 2016 and refreshed in 2020, this sparkling home is ready for immediate occupancy. The professional Chef's Kitchen & adjacent Dining Room are perfect for entertaining. The oversized Living Room is lovely for relaxing or entertaining larger gatherings. The Home Office/Den is ideal for today's work-from-home environment!! 3 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms are on the 2nd floor. The walk-up attic offers terrific storage space. The storage basement offers extra pantry/storage/overflow space.Lovely side patio for grilling and entertaining plus level rear lawn for sports or relaxation.