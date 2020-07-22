311 Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY with washer-dryers

Need a bite-size city guide to illuminate the living possibilities in Garden City? Well, here you go, my friends. This guide will lead you through the ins and outs of local living around Garden City.

Garden City is situated on Long Island, just 20 miles from Manhattan. This little village was founded by multi-millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart in 1869, and since birds of a feather flock together, it remains a very well-off village with some of the wealthiest residents in the country. Locals do their shopping at Bloomingdale's, eat at luxury restaurants, drive luxury cars, and live in the old-town, immaculately-maintained homes from Garden City's roaring 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's. That's right, they never stopped roaring up here. Typical rental rates range from $2,000 to over $7,000 a month. In the $2,000 - $4,000 range are your studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments and condos. In the $4,000 - $7,000 range are your enormous three, four, and five bedroom rental homes with luxuries such as Jacuzzi tubs, bridal stairs, vaulted foyers, fireplaces, and home theater systems, just to name a few. Much like a fine wine, it's all beautifully aged and all extremely expensive.

In the apartment communities of Garden City, amenities are very basic. You can expect these properties to provide a laundry room, an elevator, controlled access, and parking. That's about it.

If you need a pet-friendly property rental for your purse-dwelling Shih Tzu or your pampered fluffy kitty, then you will be happy to know that nearly everyone loves pint-size pets around here. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs over 15-pounds, then your options will be much more limited. Most property rentals in Garden City have weight limits around 15 to 35 pounds. When you do find a pet-friendly place, you can expect to pay a $500 non-refundable pet fee for each of your furry family members.

Families moving to Garden City will be happy to know that crime is nearly non-existent, save for the occasional Lohan-inspired shoplifter at Lord & Taylor's. Additionally, the atmosphere is perfect for parents who want to expose their kids to arts, culture, and great education while living in a small village environment. All you family-people can rest easy knowing that Garden City has the perfect surroundings to bring up the next generation of urban sophisticates.

Now you are ready for the Garden City life. It's all high fashion, high-brow, high-priced living -- tres chic, tres cher.

