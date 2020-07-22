Apartment List
311 Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.

1 Unit Available
Garden City
111 7th Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In Village of Garden City, updated Condo-1Br/1Bath. Unit is on The Second Floor, Elevator Building, Open Concept Living. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots Of Closets, Hard Wood Floors.

1 Unit Available
Garden City
21 Meadow Strret Street
21 Meadow Street, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2999 sqft
Garden City Schools. Walk to LIRR and public transportation.
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms, full bath and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.

1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,

1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
95 Krug Place
95 Krug Place, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Move Right in to this Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Colonial for Rent in the Park section in Mineola.

1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike

1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 Unit Available
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole House For Rent. Walk To Hofstra University, drive 8 min to adelph university, 3 min drive to Nassau county college, close to Shop and Supermarket*****Available Move In anytime.******

1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 Unit Available
Carle Place
10 Douglas Street
10 Douglas Street, Carle Place, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Pristine 4 bedroom colonial. Available immediately. Newly painted, updated and immaculate. A LIRR commuter's dream.
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
City Guide for Garden City, NY

Need a bite-size city guide to illuminate the living possibilities in Garden City? Well, here you go, my friends. This guide will lead you through the ins and outs of local living around Garden City.

Garden City is situated on Long Island, just 20 miles from Manhattan. This little village was founded by multi-millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart in 1869, and since birds of a feather flock together, it remains a very well-off village with some of the wealthiest residents in the country. Locals do their shopping at Bloomingdale's, eat at luxury restaurants, drive luxury cars, and live in the old-town, immaculately-maintained homes from Garden City's roaring 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's. That's right, they never stopped roaring up here. Typical rental rates range from $2,000 to over $7,000 a month. In the $2,000 - $4,000 range are your studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments and condos. In the $4,000 - $7,000 range are your enormous three, four, and five bedroom rental homes with luxuries such as Jacuzzi tubs, bridal stairs, vaulted foyers, fireplaces, and home theater systems, just to name a few. Much like a fine wine, it's all beautifully aged and all extremely expensive.

In the apartment communities of Garden City, amenities are very basic. You can expect these properties to provide a laundry room, an elevator, controlled access, and parking. That's about it.

If you need a pet-friendly property rental for your purse-dwelling Shih Tzu or your pampered fluffy kitty, then you will be happy to know that nearly everyone loves pint-size pets around here. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs over 15-pounds, then your options will be much more limited. Most property rentals in Garden City have weight limits around 15 to 35 pounds. When you do find a pet-friendly place, you can expect to pay a $500 non-refundable pet fee for each of your furry family members.

Families moving to Garden City will be happy to know that crime is nearly non-existent, save for the occasional Lohan-inspired shoplifter at Lord & Taylor's. Additionally, the atmosphere is perfect for parents who want to expose their kids to arts, culture, and great education while living in a small village environment. All you family-people can rest easy knowing that Garden City has the perfect surroundings to bring up the next generation of urban sophisticates.

Now you are ready for the Garden City life. It's all high fashion, high-brow, high-priced living -- tres chic, tres cher.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Garden City, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Garden City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Garden City Apartments with BalconiesGarden City Apartments with GaragesGarden City Apartments with GymsGarden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden City Apartments with Parking
Garden City Cheap ApartmentsGarden City Luxury Apartments

