apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
263 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition.
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, HOME OFFICE, laundry, energy star appliances, deck, hardwood , Apt B rented. A is available for user or tenant., 2 new stone driveways.
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
37 Linwood Road S
37 Linwood Road South, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
One of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom duplex across the street from Manorhaven Beach Park! This lovely home features high ceilings, a loft like bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom, in unit washer dryer, use of PRIVATE side yard, 1 car parking in the
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. One bedroom, one bath unit in luxury 55+ rental community on beautiful Roslyn Harbor. 24 hour doorman, washer/dryer in unit, outdoor heated pool, indoor parking spot, fitness center and community room.
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2800 sqft
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
1 Unit Available
Sea Cliff
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Roslyn Harbor
25 Eden Way
25 Eden Way, Roslyn Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate.
1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
94 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
21 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
