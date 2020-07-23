Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY with garages

East Atlantic Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
40 Malone Avenue
40 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
AUGUST - LABOR DAY in East Atlantic Beach! Beach Block! 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Vermont Street
51 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
West End Beachside Contemporary $7500 for July. Full Size Garage. 2-level upper deck. Outside shower. First Fl: Entry, 1/2 bath, Open kitchen w/Granite Counter breakfast bar--Living room & dining area with wood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
15 Wyoming Avenue
15 Wyoming Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
Gorgeous Stucco Contemporary Only Seconds Away From The Beach. Living Room & Dining Room W/ 25' Ceilings Fireplace & Balcony With A Breathtaking View Of The Ocean. Eat-In-Kitchen W/ Corian Counter Tops & New Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
35 Tennesse Avenue
35 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Oceanviews from your front porch, this updated beach house puts you in a prime location to swim in the ocean and enjoy Long Beachs trendy west end shops and restaurants! Open concept from front door to back. Laundry.
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
746 E Park Ct. Ct
746 East Park Court, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3216 sqft
For RENT! This fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bth Colonial on a Quiet Cul De Sac in North Woodmere. Living Room with 16ft Cathedral Ceilings, Eat In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Den with Fireplace and Sliding Doors onto a Large Double Deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Upper Sunny 2 large BR;Large Front Breezy Porch;full Bath-Separate Stall Shower;Formal dining room;EIK-Granite, SS Appliances; Washer/Dryer; HW floors;Lot of Closets;Private Driveway & Garage; Close to Beaches,Stores and Restaurants;Tenant pays

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
69 Garfield Place
69 Garfield Place, East Rockaway, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3BR Rental on the first floor of a private home. All freshly painted!! Updated kitchen and new full bathroom. All hardwood flooring. Comes with full basement with shared use for storage. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
353 Woodmere Boulevard
353 Woodmere Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautifully renovated five bedroom colonial. Updated kitchen and baths. Oversized corner property is spacious and bright. Garage is not inlcuded in the lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in East Atlantic Beach, NY

East Atlantic Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

