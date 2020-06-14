103 Apartments for rent in Lynbrook, NY with garage
The beloved sitcom _Everybody Loves Raymond _is set in Lynbrook, New York. While Marie and Frank Barone are fictional, their home, 319 Fowler Ave., is an actual address in town!
Did you know that Lynbrook is not someone's name, or even related to any kind of brook? Instead, it is a transposition of the syllables of "Brooklyn," which was the original home of many of the town's original residents during the turn of the century. Today, most residents do not come from Brooklyn, but many do commute into the city for work; it feels almost like a suburb to Manhattan. See more
Lynbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.