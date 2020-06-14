112 Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY with garage
Noted as "A Great Place to Live," North Hyde Park in New York was once home to New York's fourth royal governor - a man named Thomas Dongan. After being granted a parcel of 800 acres in the late 17th century, Dongan built an estate on the land called Dongan's Farm. However, the estate holder had to flee several years later as his prominent role no longer held weight among the locals. King James II fell from power in Ireland and England, thereby causing the governor's title and influence to be...
Eventually, the land was sold into parcels for farming, or raising cattle. However, the expanding cattle trade in the West caused area farmers to pursue other interests - probably the reason people shy away from eating meat in this area today. See more
North New Hyde Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.