1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
101 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
Results within 1 mile of Williston Park
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
190 First Street
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,212
Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Mineola near Hospital, RR, Courts, Buses, Restaurants and Shopping. Laundry room on 5 floors. Pet and Smoking free building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
100 Clinton Avenue
100 Clinton Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
no board approval sposor apartment. updated and well maintained 1 bedroom apartment.with outdoor balcony. Newly renovated kitchen. large walk in closet. wood floors brought back to original luster.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
225 1st Street
225 1st Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,938
**One Bedroom Apt** Gas & Heat Included**Laundry Room in the Building**Just Blocks to the LIRR, Hospital, Shopping & More! Parking Available @ $150/mo
Results within 5 miles of Williston Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
87-05 259th Street
87-05 259th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Lovely second floor apartment features living room, dining room, kitchen, one bedroom, office and full bath. Street parking. Convenient location to Floral Park LIRR, shopping and dining.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
263-03 74 Ave
263-03 74th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 bed room, big living rm, Dinning area, Eik, Full Bath, A-Type on first floor.New Bath room, New granite kitchen counter top, Close to every thing. Sd#26, very easy for public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Bar Beach Rd
14 Bar Beach Road, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Park Section Location!!! This Bright and Sunny Second level apartment features one bedroom, one full bath with full Eat-in-kitchen. Conveniently located near the train, shops, restaurants and parks. Includes Heat!! Not to be missed!!!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
12 Hamilton Place
12 Hamilton Place, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
800 sqft
New renovated one bedroom apartment in the village of Garden City. Features large size bedroom and living room, Eat in Kitchen, Live-in Super in the building. Walking distance to LIRR Garden City Station, Library, and 7th Street town center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.
