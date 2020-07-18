All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 43-42 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
43-42 45th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

43-42 45th Street

43-42 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

43-42 45th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
High floor with lots of sunlight, space and Manhattan views - Sunnyside one bedroom in coop elevator building with no board approval. Original hardwood floors, large updated eat in kitchen with Manhattan Skyline views from the window. It is equipped with a dishwasher, stainless steel fridge, lots of counter space and cabinets. The apartment also features an updated windowed bathroom with a tub. Both the living room and bedroom have 2 windows. The property is located in a beautiful co-op prewar building with grand lobby and elevator. 1 block to 7 train, and Sunnyside Gardens. Lots of shops on Queens Blvd, 43rd Ave and Skillman Avenue. No coop board approval required! tourfactory.com/idxr2746310

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-42 45th Street have any available units?
43-42 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 43-42 45th Street have?
Some of 43-42 45th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43-42 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
43-42 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-42 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 43-42 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 43-42 45th Street offer parking?
No, 43-42 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 43-42 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43-42 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-42 45th Street have a pool?
No, 43-42 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 43-42 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 43-42 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43-42 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43-42 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43-42 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43-42 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice