43-42 45th Street

High floor with lots of sunlight, space and Manhattan views - Sunnyside one bedroom in coop elevator building with no board approval. Original hardwood floors, large updated eat in kitchen with Manhattan Skyline views from the window. It is equipped with a dishwasher, stainless steel fridge, lots of counter space and cabinets. The apartment also features an updated windowed bathroom with a tub. Both the living room and bedroom have 2 windows. The property is located in a beautiful co-op prewar building with grand lobby and elevator. 1 block to 7 train, and Sunnyside Gardens. Lots of shops on Queens Blvd, 43rd Ave and Skillman Avenue. No coop board approval required! tourfactory.com/idxr2746310