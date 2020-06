Amenities

Large renovated unit. Great area.



Spacious and Move-in-ready 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit

Corner unit facing 36th st and 21st avenue - really good location



?Your favorite restaurants are around you



?Separate kitchen, new cabinets and appliances



?Hardwood Flooring throughout



?King (1st)/Queen (2nd) sized bedrooms



? 5 closets!!



?Heat, hot water are included



?Cat is allowed. No dogs please



Call, text or email local agent for a viewing:



DMITRY @ 917-972-9644

MARINA @ 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268044





