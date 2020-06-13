All apartments in Queens
30-43 12th St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

30-43 12th St 1

30-43 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

30-43 12th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stunning unit. Laundry. Dishwasher - Property Id: 245163

Newly-Renovated 2-Bedroom / 2 -full bathroom Apartment at 30th road and 12th street

Just a block away from the Ferry

Available April,1st 2020

About 10-12 min to N/W trains 30th avenue

Beautiful block

The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 4-family house

Common Washer and Dryer in the building

Dishwasher

One cat would be considered

Heat and Hot water included

Hardwood Floors

Large Bedrooms on different ends of the apartment

Good Closet Space

Call, text or email your local agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245163
Property Id 245163

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5707813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-43 12th St 1 have any available units?
30-43 12th St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-43 12th St 1 have?
Some of 30-43 12th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-43 12th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
30-43 12th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-43 12th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 30-43 12th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 offer parking?
No, 30-43 12th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-43 12th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 have a pool?
No, 30-43 12th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 30-43 12th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-43 12th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-43 12th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-43 12th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
