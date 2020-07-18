All apartments in Queens
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY

26-38 21st Street · (804) 203-0214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.

Residents receive a sophisticated welcome upon entering the distinctive lobby, with the concierge always ready around the clock to received guests and deliveries.

Residences feature solid oak plank wood flooring, recessed lighting and Bosch washer/dryers. Many residences also feature balconies or terraces with Manhattan skyline, river and bridge views.

Abundant amenities offer a balance of utility and bliss: on-site parking; a resident’s lounge with gourmet kitchen, billiards, flat screen TV and WiFi access; a fitness center with a full range of free-weights, cardio machines and mat area; and a landscaped sky lounge and furnished roof top terrace with BBQ grills overlooking the skyline.

Contact Hendy to schedule a viewing at SupremePropertyManagement@email.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have any available units?
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have?
Some of 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY currently offering any rent specials?
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY pet-friendly?
No, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY offer parking?
Yes, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY offers parking.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have a pool?
No, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY does not have a pool.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have accessible units?
No, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY does not have accessible units.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have units with dishwashers?
No, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY does not have units with air conditioning.

