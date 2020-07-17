All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 23-39 28th St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
23-39 28th St 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

23-39 28th St 2

23-39 28th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23-39 28th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous new unit. Dishwasher. Great area - Property Id: 304237

Very cute 2 year old redone 1-bedroom/1-bathroom

Just newly-renovated and ready to move in for July,1st

Modern kitchen, SS appliances
Dishwasher

Queen sized bedroom

Hardwood floors

Located at 28th street and 23rd avenue 3-4 min walk to Ditmars Blvd N/W station Astoria Park is a few blocks away

Utilities are paid separately

Cat is OK

Amazing location, steps to restaurants, nightlife, groceries, and many more

Call, text or email local agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917/972/9644
Marina: 917/972/9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/23-39-28th-st-astoria-ny-unit-2/304237
Property Id 304237

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5966447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-39 28th St 2 have any available units?
23-39 28th St 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-39 28th St 2 have?
Some of 23-39 28th St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-39 28th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
23-39 28th St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-39 28th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-39 28th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 offer parking?
No, 23-39 28th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-39 28th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 have a pool?
No, 23-39 28th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 23-39 28th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23-39 28th St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23-39 28th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-39 28th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23-39 28th St 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity