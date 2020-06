Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Welcome home to a fantastic super large one bedroom unit in Hot Astoria! This unit is just MASSIVE!You have central air and heat in this unit along with a private balcony! This unit faces south and you get bright light all day!Complimentary storage unit with this rental!!!Located in a new construction building, you are invited into an open kitchen with a breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.Unit has 1.5 baths which makes living super convenient!NO BROKER FEE HERE!!Make all of your holiday rental deals come true! Come see this unit today!NO PETS ALLOWED