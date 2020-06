Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location situated in the 26 school district ! Great layout and functional/new utility, including newly remodeled cabinetry, counters and appliances and a gorgeous fireplace! The 2nd floor will replaced with wooden floor. Convent to high-way and shopping. St. Johns University is just 1 block away! Bus Q30/31 to Flushing and Q46 to Kew Gardens Subway Station. 15 minutes driving to Main St on Flushing. The utility is paid by the tenants except water.