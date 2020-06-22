All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

1721 Grove Street

1721 Grove Street · (917) 213-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1721 Grove Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Find all the space you need in this four-bedroom, two-bathroom full-floor unit! Windows in every room allow tons of sunlight to flood the apartment each and every morning.

The apartment is fitted with all high end appliances, a virtual doorman system and tons of space. Each bedroom will graciously accommodate a king-size bed, a rarity in NYC.

Situated on the cusp of Ridgewood and Bushwick, you'll never run out of places to eat and things to do.

Located three blocks away from the M line at Seneca Ave (25 minute train ride into the Lower East Side in Manhattan) or a six minute commute to the L/M line at Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave, will have you in Williamsburg in 15 minutes. The laundromat is two blocks away. The block is very quiet and residential, but the accessibility of the location is superb.

Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. Seeking ASAP/July 15 move in. Guarantors and cosigners are accepted.

Please contact with any questions or showing requests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Grove Street have any available units?
1721 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1721 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
