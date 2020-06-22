1721 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Find all the space you need in this four-bedroom, two-bathroom full-floor unit! Windows in every room allow tons of sunlight to flood the apartment each and every morning.



The apartment is fitted with all high end appliances, a virtual doorman system and tons of space. Each bedroom will graciously accommodate a king-size bed, a rarity in NYC.



Situated on the cusp of Ridgewood and Bushwick, you'll never run out of places to eat and things to do.



Located three blocks away from the M line at Seneca Ave (25 minute train ride into the Lower East Side in Manhattan) or a six minute commute to the L/M line at Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave, will have you in Williamsburg in 15 minutes. The laundromat is two blocks away. The block is very quiet and residential, but the accessibility of the location is superb.



Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. Seeking ASAP/July 15 move in. Guarantors and cosigners are accepted.



Please contact with any questions or showing requests!