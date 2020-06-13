All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 16-26 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
16-26 Madison Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

16-26 Madison Street

16-26 Madison Street · (347) 788-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16-26 Madison Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
Welcome to The Mill, a new luxury elevator building located on the border of Bushwick & Ridgewood. The lucky residents of The Mill have access to state of the art amenities, including a virtual doorman, a business center, package room, lounge equipped with a pool table and ping pong tables, and a roof top deck. A large, modern laundry room is available for residents in the building.

Storage & parking is also available for a monthly fee.

Transportation to Manhattan and other parts of Queens / Brooklyn is easily accessible, as both the M and L subway lines are located a mere block away.

The luxury residences feature plenty of natural light, oversized floor to ceiling windows, air conditioning / heat, incredible finishes, and recessed lighting. The kitchens are equipped with modern appliances.

In addition, the building is pet friendly. Guarantors are accepted.

Feel free to reach out to schedule a tour for any of the available units in the building!

Please note, these images are of model residences. Finishes / layouts are similar.

Now Offering Security Deposit Free Renting with Rhino for qualified tenants! No security deposit required if approved, just a small monthly fee to Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16-26 Madison Street have any available units?
16-26 Madison Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16-26 Madison Street have?
Some of 16-26 Madison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16-26 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
16-26 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-26 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16-26 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 16-26 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 16-26 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 16-26 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-26 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-26 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 16-26 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 16-26 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 16-26 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16-26 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16-26 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16-26 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16-26 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16-26 Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity