16-26 Madison Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry parking pool table

Welcome to The Mill, a new luxury elevator building located on the border of Bushwick & Ridgewood. The lucky residents of The Mill have access to state of the art amenities, including a virtual doorman, a business center, package room, lounge equipped with a pool table and ping pong tables, and a roof top deck. A large, modern laundry room is available for residents in the building.



Storage & parking is also available for a monthly fee.



Transportation to Manhattan and other parts of Queens / Brooklyn is easily accessible, as both the M and L subway lines are located a mere block away.



The luxury residences feature plenty of natural light, oversized floor to ceiling windows, air conditioning / heat, incredible finishes, and recessed lighting. The kitchens are equipped with modern appliances.



In addition, the building is pet friendly. Guarantors are accepted.



Feel free to reach out to schedule a tour for any of the available units in the building!



Please note, these images are of model residences. Finishes / layouts are similar.



Now Offering Security Deposit Free Renting with Rhino for qualified tenants! No security deposit required if approved, just a small monthly fee to Rhino.