135 Fifth Ave., #3E

Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street. Heat and hot water are included. Restaurants, supermarket, and shops within walking distance, and major highways are minutes away. Brand new kitchen, recent hardwood floors, updated bathroom, new windows and lighting, built in wardrobe. The building has code access into the lobby. A wonderful spot for commuters who want a quick ride into Grand Central (about 20 minutes). Please call for a showing today!