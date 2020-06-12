All apartments in Pelham
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:34 AM

135 Fifth Ave., #3E

135 Fifth Ave · (914) 874-8252
Location

135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY 10803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street. Heat and hot water are included. Restaurants, supermarket, and shops within walking distance, and major highways are minutes away. Brand new kitchen, recent hardwood floors, updated bathroom, new windows and lighting, built in wardrobe. The building has code access into the lobby. A wonderful spot for commuters who want a quick ride into Grand Central (about 20 minutes). Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have any available units?
135 Fifth Ave., #3E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have?
Some of 135 Fifth Ave., #3E's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Fifth Ave., #3E currently offering any rent specials?
135 Fifth Ave., #3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Fifth Ave., #3E pet-friendly?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E offer parking?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not offer parking.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have a pool?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not have a pool.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have accessible units?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Fifth Ave., #3E have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Fifth Ave., #3E does not have units with air conditioning.
