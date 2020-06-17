Rent Calculator
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle
Report This Listing
Location
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY 10562
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 71 Charter Circle have any available units?
71 Charter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ossining, NY
.
What amenities does 71 Charter Circle have?
Some of 71 Charter Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 71 Charter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
71 Charter Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Charter Circle pet-friendly?
No, 71 Charter Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Ossining
.
Does 71 Charter Circle offer parking?
Yes, 71 Charter Circle does offer parking.
Does 71 Charter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Charter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Charter Circle have a pool?
No, 71 Charter Circle does not have a pool.
Does 71 Charter Circle have accessible units?
No, 71 Charter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Charter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Charter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Charter Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Charter Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
