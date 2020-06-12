/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
60 Benedict Boulevard
60 Benedict Boulevard, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...
Results within 10 miles of Ossining
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1476 Iroquois Street
1476 Iroquois Street, Lake Mohegan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1814 sqft
The perfect blend of comfortable living and choice location. Pristine Townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths , one car garage and basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 Atilda Avenue
28 Atilda Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Vacation at home lifestyle is your's in quaint village of Dobbs Ferry on historic Hudson River, 20 miles from NYC.
Similar Pages
Ossining 1 BedroomsOssining 2 BedroomsOssining 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOssining 3 BedroomsOssining Apartments with Balcony
Ossining Apartments with GarageOssining Apartments with GymOssining Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOssining Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Lodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY