Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ossining apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Belle Avenue
15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Ossining

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Unit with wonderful open floor plan and only 1 flight of stairs up.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43 Elm Street
43 Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Beautiful Colonial house located near the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This spacious Two bedroom apartment comes with ONE assign parking spot in the rear of the Home. It is near the Metro North so perfect for an easy commute to the City.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Riverview Avenue
8 Riverview Avenue, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1269 sqft
Extremely spacious, oversized 2-bedroom apartment with a large BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A THIRD BEDROOM/OFFICE/DINING ROOM. Every room in this unit is generously sized.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
72 High
72 High Avenue, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1350 sqft
Charming freshly painted 3 bedroom unit in a lovely two family house located in the heart of downtown Nyack;second floor walk-up unit with separate studio/office space on first floor; parking in driveway; available immediately for occupancy; more
City Guide for Ossining, NY

What's in a name? In 1813, the town of Ossining, New York, was known as the village of Sing Sing. When the state decided to name a town on the northern part of Mount Pleasant, a local authority on Native Americans suggested the new town should be called Ossinsing, a form of the name Sing Sing. Later, the last s was removed to make it a little easier to pronounce!

The town of Ossining began here in the late 18th century, prospering with industry and the construction of Sing Sing prison. Okay, there's no real harmony in the idea of incarceration, but the name certainly has a harmonic bent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ossining, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ossining apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

