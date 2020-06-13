Apartment List
/
NY
/
ossining
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
12 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,081
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Pocantico Rd
69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
140 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Ossining
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Riverside
33 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,135
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
City Guide for Ossining, NY

What's in a name? In 1813, the town of Ossining, New York, was known as the village of Sing Sing. When the state decided to name a town on the northern part of Mount Pleasant, a local authority on Native Americans suggested the new town should be called Ossinsing, a form of the name Sing Sing. Later, the last s was removed to make it a little easier to pronounce!

The town of Ossining began here in the late 18th century, prospering with industry and the construction of Sing Sing prison. Okay, there's no real harmony in the idea of incarceration, but the name certainly has a harmonic bent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ossining, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ossining renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ossining 1 BedroomsOssining 2 BedroomsOssining 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOssining 3 BedroomsOssining Apartments with Balcony
Ossining Apartments with GarageOssining Apartments with GymOssining Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOssining Apartments with Parking
Ossining Apartments with PoolOssining Apartments with Washer-DryerOssining Dog Friendly ApartmentsOssining Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Lodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJNew Windsor, NYNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College