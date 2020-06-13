38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY
What's in a name? In 1813, the town of Ossining, New York, was known as the village of Sing Sing. When the state decided to name a town on the northern part of Mount Pleasant, a local authority on Native Americans suggested the new town should be called Ossinsing, a form of the name Sing Sing. Later, the last s was removed to make it a little easier to pronounce!
The town of Ossining began here in the late 18th century, prospering with industry and the construction of Sing Sing prison. Okay, there's no real harmony in the idea of incarceration, but the name certainly has a harmonic bent. See more
Finding an apartment in Ossining that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.